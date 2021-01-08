Crime watch: Calves, trailer missing in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in South Texas, reports five calves missing from a property in Karnes County near the San Antonio river bottom since Dec. 10. The Texas Longhorn-cross heifer and steer calves are red and about 15 months old, weighing 400 to 500 pounds, each. All are branded with a Y attached bar underneath on the left hip and most should have yellow numbered ear tags in their left ear.

.Special Ranger Martin also reports a utility trailer stolen from a property in Karnes County. Sometime on or after Dec. 31, a thief or thieves took a gate off the hinges to steal a 18’x76″ bumper-pull tandem axle utility trailer with wooden floors and 3-inch pipe rails, Texas license plate FCY W02. The trailer has rear ramps stored under the rear floor and three-inch front and side railings. The front angle iron that holds the floor down is bolted to the frame rather than welded.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-542-0496.