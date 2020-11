Crime Watch: Calves missing in South Central Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports three calves missing from a property at 180th and Santa Fe in Purcell. The unbranded calves are of unknown sex and are one red, one dark smoke and one black. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.