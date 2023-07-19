Crime Watch: Bull missing in Wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Vance, District 8 in North Texas, reports a 6-year-old, horned Santa Gertrudis bull missing near Bridgeport. The bull is approximately 2,000 pounds with a yellow, No. 39 ear tag in the left ear. The bull is known to jump fences and venture to neighboring pastures, but the bull has not been seen by the owner or surrounding neighbors since June 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Vance at 903-438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
