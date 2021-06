Crime watch: Bull missing in Robertson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a black bull missing from a pasture in Robertson County south of Bremond. The bull was last seen May 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Dumas at 979-701-9809 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.