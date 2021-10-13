Crime Watch: Bull missing in DeWitt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas and Mid Gulf Coast, reports an Akaushi bull missing in Cuero. The bull was last seen Sept. 27 and is suspected to have gotten out along the Guadalupe River. He is a reddish gray branded with a heart on his left hip and 6297 on his left thigh. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
