Crime Watch: Bull missing in Del Rio

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas/North Rio Grande River, reports a missing bull in Val Verde County. The bull is an 18-month black Brangus with a red ear tag with name and phone number. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 of the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.