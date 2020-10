Crime watch: Bull missing in Central Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports a bull missing in Waller County. On Oct. 2 a black and white horned bull with Rafter C brand on left hip and 608 brand on left side jumped out of a pen at the Waller County Fairgrounds and is still missing. Anyone with information on this animal is urged to contact Special Ranger Mast at 936-714-6619.