Crime watch: ATV stolen in North Central Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma reports an ATV stolen from the Pawnee Sale Barn on or after Feb. 17, 2021. The 2017 Honda Rancher ATV, SN:1HFTE901H4300725, is camouflaged and has body damage. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.