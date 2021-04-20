Crime watch: UTV stolen in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, East Texas, reports a UTV stolen from a property in Shelby County. Sometime on or after April 16, 2021, a thief or thieves entered the ranch north of Timpson to steal a green 2021 Polaris model 1000 4×4 utility vehicle. This model has side by side single row seating and an aluminum toolbox. The last six VIN numbers are 016771. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.