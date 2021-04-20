Crime watch: UTV stolen in East Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, East Texas, reports a UTV stolen from a property in Shelby County. Sometime on or after April 16, 2021, a thief or thieves entered the ranch north of Timpson to steal a green 2021 Polaris model 1000 4×4 utility vehicle. This model has side by side single row seating and an aluminum toolbox. The last six VIN numbers are 016771. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252. 

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: