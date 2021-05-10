Con artist turns Texas cattle industry into $100M playground

 Fraud is the son of greed. In the span of a few months in 2015, a Lone Star conman pulled off a stunning livestock swindle, generating more dollar flow than some of the largest beef-producing companies in the United States. In a high-risk, anxiety-inducing shell game with almost $100 million on the table, Tony Lyon pulled the strings on an outrageously intoxicating check-kiting scam and piled lies atop a teetering Jenga tower for the ages. Click here to read more at AgWeb… 

