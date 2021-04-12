Comments sought on sodium nitrite bait products for feral swine

Source: USDA APHIS Wildlife Service

Wildlife Services (WS), a program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, has prepared a Supplement to the Environmental Assessment (EA) entitled “Field Evaluation of HOGGONE® Sodium Nitrite Toxicant Bait for Feral Swine.”

The supplement analyzes data from past research field trials and highlights changes incorporated into the application strategies and the product HOGGONE® and their potential environmental effects. The Supplement to the EA is available for review and comment prior to issuance of a decision.

The proposed action is to conduct field trials in Alabama and Texas to evaluate the effectiveness of HOGGONE® 2 when applied in an operational field setting. WS is requesting that the public review and provide comments on the Supplemental EA by April 30, 2021.

OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Interested parties may view the Supplement to the EA and provide comments by visiting http://regulations.gov and typing this docket number in the search bar: APHIS-2017-0067. You may also request a copy of the EA and send written comments to:

Feral Swine Research Project, National Wildlife Research Center

USDA/APHIS/Wildlife Services

4101 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Phone: (970) 266-6000

CLICK HERE FOR A DIRECT LINK TO LEAVE A COMMENT

To receive full consideration prior to the decision, your comments must be provided on the regulations.gov docket page or received in writing at the address indicated by April 30, 2021. Comments, information, and analyses provided should be as specific as possible and an explanation of why the information is important to the analysis should be included.

All comments received, including the names and addresses of those who comment, will be part of the public record and will be released for public review as required and allowed by law.

If you would like your comments to remain anonymous, be sure to click on the “Anonymous” option.