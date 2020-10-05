National Cattlemen’s Foundation now accepting applications for CME Group Beef Industry scholarships

Source: National Cattlemen’s Foundation | Oct. 2, 2020

The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is now accepting applications for 2021-2022 beef industry scholarships sponsored by CME Group. Ten scholarships of $1,500 each will be awarded to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry.  

The CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship was first introduced in 1989. Today, the scholarship recognizes and encourages talented students who will each play an important role in the future of food production in America.

Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry should consider applying for the scholarship.  

Applicants for the 2021-2022 scholarship must submit a one-page letter expressing their career goals related to the beef industry. Students must also write a 750-word essay describing an issue in the beef industry and offering solutions to this problem. Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or full-time undergraduate student enrolled at a two- or four-year college. The applicant or their family must be an NCBA member.  

Online applications should be submitted by Nov. 13, 2020 at midnight Central Time. To apply, or learn more about the scholarship, click here. Scholarship winners will be announced during the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show.  

For more information visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org.    

