CME Daily Livestock Report for July 10, 2020: Drought

The weekly Drought Monitor map was released Thursday. Nearly half (48.51%) of the continental U.S. is experiencing some degree of drought. This is a 37.68% increase from the same week last year. Drought classifications range from D0 to D4 (abnormally dry to exceptional drought). Currently, no part of the U.S. is experiencing exceptional drought, but 2.35% is facing extreme drought (D3) compared to zero a year ago. The bulk of the area rated as D3 is located in the southern part of Colorado where 34.07% of the state falls under the classification. Just as drought conditions are increasing in the U.S. USDA NASS reported range and pasture conditions are also deteriorating.

Click here to read the full report or see below.