CME Daily Livestock Report for July 10, 2020: Drought

The weekly Drought Monitor map was released Thursday. Nearly half (48.51%) of the continental U.S. is experiencing some degree of drought. This is a 37.68% increase from the same week last year. Drought classifications range from D0 to D4 (abnormally dry to exceptional drought). Currently, no part of the U.S. is experiencing exceptional drought, but 2.35% is facing extreme drought (D3) compared to zero a year ago. The bulk of the area rated as D3 is located in the southern part of Colorado where 34.07% of the state falls under the classification. Just as drought conditions are increasing in the U.S. USDA NASS reported range and pasture conditions are also deteriorating.

Click here to read the full report or see below.

dlr-07-10-20

/ Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Weather

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: