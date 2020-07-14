Clayton Wolf named TPWD chief operating officer

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department | July 14, 2020

Clayton Wolf, a 27-year veteran of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), has been named chief operating officer (COO).

Wolf, previously the wildlife division director, joined TPWD as a wildlife biologist in 1993.

“What attracted me to this position is the appreciation that I have for all of my TPWD colleagues and the critically important work they do on a daily basis to conserve the natural resources of Texas. I’ve had an appreciation for the wild things and wild places of Texas ever since I was a kid, and that appreciation has grown significantly throughout my career,” said Wolf. “It has become very apparent to me through the years that every employee at TPWD has a role in delivering our mission, and if we are to continue to do this effectively, we must connect all Texans with nature in some form or fashion.”

As COO, Wolf will work within the executive office, acting as a liaison between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and TPWD staff in accordance with established policies and will be responsible for the overall operation of TPWD.

“Having been with TPWD for many years, I’m confident that we can utilize the many success stories within the agency as models to make TPWD even more effective and efficient in delivering our mission,” said Wolf. “Externally, our work must be relevant to all Texans, whether they enjoy wildlife as hunters, anglers, hikers, campers, or they simply enjoy watching wildlife in their backyards and local communities. There’s so much opportunity for the agency to reach out to more citizens and show them what their state’s natural resources have to offer.”

Wolf is a native Texan. He grew up in Rockdale, but his lifelong love and appreciation of the Texas outdoors was cultivated on family land in Lee County that his great-grandparents settled after immigrating from Germany in the late 1800s. Wolf attended Stephen F. Austin University for his bachelor’s degree and Texas A&M University for his master’s degree. Prior to beginning his career with TPWD, Wolf worked as a private sector wildlife biologist in the in the Pineywoods of Southeast Texas.