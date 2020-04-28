Cattle raisers welcome executive order to keep processors open

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order to invoke the Defense Protection Act and keep beef processors open during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“On behalf of cattle producers and beef consumers across the country, I would like to thank President Trump for his executive action to keep beef processors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining the viability of the beef supply chain has been TSCRA’s top priority since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Though fears of a shortage were largely unfounded, rumors can be self-perpetuating and cause over-buying of a product out of panic. Today’s action by the Trump administration should go a long way toward easing consumer fear as well as prevent additional economic strain on the cattle producers who supply the beef processors.”

###