Cattle raisers praise USDA vaccine purchase

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert E. McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, issued the following statement after the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced its initial purchase of vaccine for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank.

“The creation of the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank was a cornerstone of the 2018 Farm Bill, and something cattle producer organizations across the country fought passionately to accomplish. USDA’s purchase of $27.1 million in foot-and-mouth disease vaccine — along with their ongoing efforts to keep the disease out of the country — will help ensure the safety of America’s cattle and beef supply. On behalf of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, I thank USDA and Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Greg Ibach for their commitment to animal health and safety.”

