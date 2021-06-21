Cattle Raisers Museum reopens Friday

The Cattle Raisers Museum is excited to announce their reopening to the public on Friday, June 25, with full access to exhibits. The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is delighted to be welcoming back members and guests and is preparing for special events and expanded hours in the coming months.

Horse & Rider. Gary Ernest Smith. 48 x 48 in Oil on Canvas.

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Collection

Additionally, the museum will reopen with a new temporary exhibit titled Rural Women by Gary Ernest Smith. Smith is a renowned American artist from Baker County, Oregon, whose artwork shows the changing socioeconomic climate of his hometown in the early 1990s. The men were leaving the farms and ranches to take jobs and second jobs in the surrounding towns and cities to make ends meet. The women remained and were raising the children, running the farms and ranches, managing the businesses and in many cases hiring themselves out as contract cowgirls. These canvases are exceptionally powerful depictions of hardworking women.

The Rural Women exhibition is on loan from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and marks the first time the artwork has been on public display in the Fort Worth area.

Since March 2020, the Cattle Raisers Museum has experienced multiple closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum’s host and partner facility, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, also sustained extensive building damage due to pipe breaks related to the February winter storm in Texas.

The museum staff encourages Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members to visit during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. The Cattle Raisers Museum is located a few miles west of the convention center at 1600 Gendy Street in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District. To learn more, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org or find them on Facebook here and Instagram at @cattleraisersmuseum.