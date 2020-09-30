Cattle producers welcome HAULS Act

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association | Sept. 29, 2020

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) on Tuesday applauded the introduction of legislation by Sen. Deb Fischer, R – Neb., which would provide livestock haulers flexibility and critical relief from hours-of-service (HOS) rules.

The Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety (HAULS) Act, S. 4720, would add a 150 air-mile exemption to HOS regulations to the backend of hauls for those transporting livestock or agricultural commodities. This legislation also eliminates the seasonal harvest requirements for the agriculture hours-of-service exemption, making the exemption available year-round in all states.

“For years livestock haulers and producers were unduly burdened with hours-of-service regulations that do not take into account the unique difficulties that these drivers face every day,” said NCBA President Marty Smith. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only further illustrated how important it is to allow these drivers to quickly and safely reach their destinations, and in turn keep grocery store shelves stocked with beef. Thank you to Senator Fischer for her continued work and recognition of the needs of our producers and haulers.”