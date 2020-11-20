Cattle carcass weights moderating

Market analysts see signs that feedyards have significantly reduced the COVID-19-induced backlog of cattle and are regaining currentness, also a key factor in the recent market rally. A key signal are the carcass weights published each Thursday by USDA. For the week ending Oct. 31 the data show an average steer carcass weight of 926 pounds, down five pounds from the previous week, yet still 23 pounds heavier (+2.5%) than last year. Average heifer carcass weights was 848 pounds, one pound heavier than the previous week and 13 pounds (+1.6%) heavier than last year. Read more at Drovers

