Black vulture depredation permits now available in Oklahoma

Black vulture attacks on livestock are a serious issue for Oklahoma producers. Because of this, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has obtained a master depredation permit through the USDA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and is now offering sub-permits to Oklahoma residents free of charge to dispose of black vultures attacking their livestock. The ODAFF statewide depredation permit allows livestock producers an opportunity to apply for a livestock protection depredation sub-permit — allowing 5 legal “takes” of black vultures at no charge to the livestock owner. Click here to read more…