Biden’s climate plan won’t limit meat consumption

President Joe Biden does not have any plans to limit meat consumption as part of his broader climate plan, according to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. While speaking before the North American Agricultural Journalists annual meeting on Monday morning, Vilsack quickly downplayed the rumors. “There is no effort designed to limit people’s intake of beef coming out of President Biden’s White House and USDA,” Vilsack says. Read more at Southwest Farm Press…  

