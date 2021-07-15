Bidding is open in Special Ranger Silent Auction

Want to snag a unique item for a great cause?

The Special Ranger Foundation Silent Auction, which raises funds for the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers’ training and equipment, is open now and all online.

Visit our Silent Auction Pro page to sign up and browse the catalog. Some of the items include hunts, livestock, vacation packages, guns and jewelry.

Silent Auction Pro, an electronic bidding system, is a simple program you can access from any electronic smart device. This will allow anyone, anywhere to bid on items. If you cannot attend convention or the close of the silent auction, you can choose to have a proxy bid entered ensuring you don’t miss the final bid.

Don’t have a smart device or prefer doing it on the expo floor? We’ve got you covered. The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers will still be at the same counter to help you enter bids on your device, or on ours.

The special rangers receive no money from the state and are solely funded by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members, through the annual silent auction and other monetary gifts. This year, they hope to:

  • Purchase and install 14 remaining radios, a $150,000 cost
  • Specific investigative training including interviewing skills
  • Technical investigative tools training including cameras, tracking devices and drones
  • Update equipment for vehicles to include required red- and- blue lighting, and toolboxes with the ability to store and lock
  • Replenish funds used in Operation Cow Thief rewards

For more information, contact Kaycee Anderson at 817-916-1773 or kanderson@tscra.org.

