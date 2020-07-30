Beef Loving Texans win awards for marketing, communications

Source: Cattle Talk newsletter – July 2020

Congratulations to The Texas Beef Council for winning a combined total of six awards for marketing and communication for their BBQuest online video series and For All Plates of Life advertising campaign.

“These awards highlight that your dollars are creating fresh and compelling communications that resonate with consumers of all ages,” they said in July’s Cattle Talk newsletter released by the Texas Beef Council.

Below are the awards they received:

  • The Communicator Awards – BBQuest Season 2, Award of Excellence; For All Plates of Life, Award of Distinction
  • Hermes Awards – BBQuest, 2019 Gold Award; For All Plates of Life, 2020 Platinum Award
  • Dallas ADDYs – For All Plates of Life, Silver Award
  • SABRE Awards – BBQuest, Finalist

Click or tap here to watch BBQuest Seasons 1 and 2 >>

Click or tap here to watch the “Plates of Life” television ad >>

Click or tap for more information from the Texas Beef Council or your Texas Beef Checkoff.

