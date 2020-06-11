Beef Improvement Federation names annual award winners

The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) presented Vest Ranches the BIF Commercial Producer of the Year Award June 9 during the group’s annual meeting and symposium online. This national award is presented annually to a producer to recognize their dedication to improving the beef industry at the commercial level. Donnell Brown, Throckmorton, Texas, was also given the BIF Continuing Service Award. Scroll down to see this award information and video.

Vest Ranches is a commercial Angus and Charolais ranch situated in Childress, Texas. In 1887, Bill Vest ventured to the rough country of West Texas to homestead and run cattle. More than 130 years later, Samann Vest-Watkins and her husband Ty, continues to battle climate and weather to produce high-performing cattle. Vest Ranches employ a variety of programs and systems to help their cow herd survive and thrive in the tough landscape. Vest Ranches are TSCRA members.

Click here to read the full release about the award. Also check out the video below.

Continuing Service Award

Donnell Brown, Throckmorton, Texas, was also given the BIF Continuing Service Award. Continuing Service Award winners have made major contributions to the BIF organization. This includes serving on the board of directors, speaking at BIF conventions, working on BIF guidelines and other behind-the-scenes activities. As BIF is a volunteer organization, it is this contribution of time and passion for the beef cattle industry that moves BIF forward. Brown is a TSCRA board member.