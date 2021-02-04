As Texas struggles to get COVID vaccines, rural communities are hit especially hard

“I think the frustration for the rural areas is that we don’t have any idea as to when we’ll be allocated vaccines or how much,” says Bruce White, CEO of Covenant Hospital in Levelland, adding that there is no geographic limitation to where eligible people can get the vaccine. The Texas Standard takes a look at the difficulties rural communities face in the fight to get priority in the race to vaccinate the public against COVID-19. Read more and listen to the story at TexasStandard.org…