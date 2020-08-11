Ag Law in the Field: Special use property tax valuation

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, says a common topic she gets many questions on is special use property tax valuation for agricultural or wildlife uses. The difference in qualifying for the special use valuation can be astronomical, so this is a topic that she says every Texas landowner should be up to speed on. On her Ag Law in the Field podcast, she spoke with Cassie Gresham to offer get thoughts after years of experience representing clients on this issue. Listen at aglaw.libsyn.com/episode-75…
 

