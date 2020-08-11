Adjusting your cash flow statement during COVID-19

Chances are farmers and ranchers did not have a global pandemic factored into their 2020 cash flow statements at the beginning of the year, which means adjustments need to be made to create a more realistic picture of your financial standing. In this Managing for Profit article from Brownfield Ag News, Carlee Breymeyer with Farm Credit Illinois will walk through reoccurring and new factors to consider including government assistance and dramatic market shifts. Read more at brownfieldagnews.com…

