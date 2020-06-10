7 things research tells us about northern bobwhite and what they need

The northern bobwhite quail is an iconic species for many reasons. Depending on who you talk to, you may hear bobwhite referred to as a game bird, an indicator or an umbrella species, or a species of conservation concern. Hearing the “bobwhite” whistle reminds us of days gone by when one could drive backcountry roads and hear whistles at each stop. But today, it is much rarer to hear the iconic whistle. Data from the Breeding Bird Survey shows that bobwhite populations across much of their range have been declining since 1967. From 1967 to 2015 in Oklahoma, the bobwhite population has declined by nearly 68%, which equates to about a 2% decline per year. Some areas of Texas have experienced declines of 75% in the past four decades. So what has research told us? Read more at Noble Research Institute…