5 ways to celebrate Beef Month

To cattle raisers, there’s no better sound than a steak sizzling on the grill. (Although, rain hitting a tin roof sure comes close!)

While beef is a mainstay on our menu year-round, Beef Month provides a fun opportunity to encourage our neighbors and friends add more beef to their plates and join us in celebrating the ranching way of life. Here are five ways to celebrate the beef industry a little extra this month.

1. Host a cookout

Not only is May Beef Month, but it’s also the unofficial kick-off to summer, the beginning of warm weather, and the perfect time to fire up the grill! Whether it is an end-of-school party, a time to celebrate a t-ball victory, or simply an opportunity to see friends, beef is the easy choice. Find some fun recipes here or stick with the tried-and-true hamburger supper!

2. Share your story

Conversations about beef’s safety, nutrition and sustainability are happening online, whether you take part or not. Wouldn’t you rather be a part of the dialogue? If you aren’t already sharing your role in the beef industry with your friends on social media or otherwise, now is the time to start. It is as easy as posting a picture of your pairs on pasture to your social media accounts. Even that small act will open the door for you to tell your ag story — and answer your friends’ questions — either online or in-person.

3. Treat yourself (or friends)

Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is offering a $100 registration discount through the month of May. For all the hard work ranchers do day-in and day-out, a weekend of fun and education in Cowtown is well-deserved. In the spirit of celebrating beef month, gifting a registration to a fellow beef producer or taking advantage of the discount for yourself (or both) is just the ticket.

4. Lend a hand

Take the opportunity this month to give back to the industry you love. Find a young producer who could use the mentorship and give them some tips. Seek out opportunities with your local or cattlemen’s association to get involved or donate to their cause. Take supper (beef, of course) to your neighbor when you know they’ve had a long week. The opportunities to support each other within the ranching community are endless. Use this month to find them and to take action.

5. Update your profile picture

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association developed a Facebook frame to use on your profile picture this month in honor of Beef Month. This is an easy way to show everyone you support the beef industry, and if they have questions, you are a source to help them out. Try it here.

Even just one of these acts is a great way to celebrate an industry we hold near and dear to our hearts. Use this month and its designation as an opportunity to advocate and celebrate your heritage, your livelihood and your beef herd.

-Kayla

Kayla Jennings is a regular contributor to The Cattleman magazine.