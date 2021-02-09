5 ways to a beef lover’s heart this Valentine’s Day

I love giving gifts. But the pressure of finding the right gift at the right time can take the fun out of it. It seems when I’m looking for something, there’s nothing out there. And yet, when there’s no looming deadline, perfect presents are everywhere.

I know I could purchase gifts when I see them and save them for the special occasion. Seems logical, but presents two problems:

When I find a great gift, I don’t have the discipline to hold on to it more than a couple of weeks. (Just ask my husband who has received his birthday present early more years than not!)

When I do, there’s a risk I misplace it.

If you’re struggling to find the right gift for your valentine, here are five beefy presents you can order today and impress with on Sunday:

A beef jerky flower bouquet. Because while beef jerky doesn’t need to be fancy to be good, it does seem more festive when it’s rolled into the shape of an arrangement. An engraved tomahawk steak. Pop it on the grill, slice it up and wow your valentine with the “I love you” inscribed on the bone. Enough beef for a fancy meal — and leftovers. While the world-famous Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin from Perini Ranch may be too large for a dinner for two, you could think of it as the gift of dinner plus multiple lunches. Heart-shaped ribeyes. Many retailers offer these around Valentine’s Day, but we also found some with au gratin potatoes and chocolate lava cakes on Goldbelly if your nearest grocer doesn’t. A trip to your favorite steakhouse. According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ annual Valentine’s Day survey, only 24 percent of Americans polled say they will celebrate with an evening out this year. If you feel comfortable dining out, this may be the year it’s not impossible to get a table on Feb. 14. And if you don’t, most restaurants are offering curbside or delivery options. Restaurants are hurting right now and by supporting them Sunday, you’re helping one of the beef industry’s most valuable partners in their time of need.

Happy shopping (and eating)!

-Katrina

Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.