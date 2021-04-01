$3,000 reward offered in case of missing UTV

Thief cut multiple locks to access Polaris Ranger

San Saba County, Texas — Information on a stolen Polaris Ranger just got a lot more valuable.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain said the association is offering an $1,000 reward through its Operation Cow Thief program. This is in addition to an up to $2,000 reward offered by the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers. The reward money will be paid to an individual or divided between individuals who provide information leading to the arrest or indictment of the responsible party.

He said all information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775, Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 866-756-8477 or the San Saba Sheriff’s Office at 325-372-5551. Anyone with information may alternately contact Brittain at 325-853-2062.

The UTV was taken some time between February 24 and March 1, after the thief cut a lock on the property’s front gate and broke the lock on the shed where it was kept. A battery charger was also taken.

Brittain said the green Polaris Ranger 800, valued at $9,500, is a 2013 model with a radio installed. The vehicle identification number is 4XAWH7EA0D2291887.

He urges anyone with information to come forward to help them solve the crime and recover the stolen property.

“It’s not only the right thing to do,” Brittain said, “but it could be worth up to $3,000.”