3 ways to beef up your day

If you’re like me, beef is usually on the plate twice a day. Your house is filled with all the leather things: furniture, handbags, briefcases, footwear and accessories. And you already know beef byproducts are used in everything from toiletries to tires to tennis racquet strings.

But there are always more ways to beef up your day. Here are three I love.

Make it a double. Beef, that is. Anytime you order a pizza, ask for double beef. If you order from Domino’s (my favorite chain, thanks to their pro-ag policies), their app allows you to tap the green plus sign to select more of any topping. One click gets you “extra” and two gets you “double.” Improve your tacos, and the demand for beef. For years, I mixed taco seasoning with water. And I had no idea what I was missing! Then, I was introduced to this recipe for taco seasoning, which mentioned you could mix the blend with broth or water. Beef broth — of course! It’s cheap, readily available and adds a richer flavor, no matter which recipe or packet seasoning you use. Win-win-win. Think tallow. When I was a kid, there was no better treat than McDonald’s French fries. Their secret back then? They fried them in tallow, or beef fat. The company switched to vegetable oil in the 1990s, during the peak of the fat-is-bad craze. But tallow has gained popularity again and is available from many cooking stores and Amazon. Or, of course, you can make your own! Avoiding fried foods, or prefer the convenience and cost of vegetable oil? Look for tallow-based skin products.

What lesser-known ways do you incorporate extra beef into your life? Drop us a comment!

-Katrina

Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.