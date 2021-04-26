2020 Texas Prescribed Fire Use survey

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, and Texas Prescribed Fire Council are requesting your input for our annual survey of prescribed fire in Texas! The goal of this survey is to get anyone that completed a prescribed burn in 2020 to provide a report of their total acres treated and give us a few details about you or your operation.

Follow the link below to a web-based survey form set up specifically for this project (computer and mobile device friendly). Please complete the survey for only the acres and number of prescribed fires you or your organization conducted or send the link to one person from your organization to compile and complete the form for your group. Deadline to submit survey responses is Wednesday May 28, 2021.

A quick note: The survey asks for accomplishments separated by Private land, Public land, and Cropland. So, please be prepared by organizing your annual totals in that format.

Click here to take the survey

A list of answers to some of the more commonly asked questions is available for download at TX Fire Use Survey_ Common Questions.docx