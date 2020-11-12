2020 Atlantic hurricane season takes top spot for busiest on record

With less than a month remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season, the formation of Subtropical Storm Theta on Nov. 10 over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean made the 2020 season the most active on record. Theta — the 29th named storm of the Atlantic season — breaks the record for the highest number of tropical/subtropical storms in a single year. The previous record of 28 storms was set in 2005. Official records date to 1851. Read more at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration…