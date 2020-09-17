Heifer and steer dressed weight trends

Source: Daily Livestock Report | Sept. 17, 2020

Heifer and steer dressed weights have not followed the normal seasonal pattern in 2020. The summer lows that typically occur in both
classes was largely absent. The fall would typically bring an increase in dressed weights, but so far, dressed carcass weights have continued to
move sideways.

The difference between heifer and steer dressed weights, however, has mirrored normal behavior. Using a calculated seasonal index for
the last 50 years, the variability between the two class weights is significantly higher in the summer months. Comparing that seasonal index to a 10-year seasonal index, weight differences between steers and heifers have grown larger in summer months.

Click here to read the full report or see below.

dlr-09-17-20

