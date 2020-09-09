Texas Crop Progress and Condition for Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020

Source: USDA NASS Southern Plains Regional Field Office| Sept. 8, 2020

Weekly Summary for Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020

Most of Texas reported from trace amounts up to three inches of rain during the past week. Isolated areas of the Edwards Plateau, East Texas, the Blacklands, South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend, South Texas, and the

Lower Valley received from four to 15 inches of rain for the week. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork.



Small Grains: Producers made preparations to seed small grains. Many were still waiting on moisture, while a few in the High Plains, the Southern Low Plains, and the Cross Timbers had begun planting.



Row Crops: Corn harvest had been completed in most areas of the state, with a few fields remaining in the Northern High Plains. Irrigated cotton continued to make good progress in areas of the Southern High Plains, South Central Texas, and the Trans-Pecos. Cotton harvest continued in areas of the Blacklands, South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Development was slowed in the Southern Low Plains and the Blacklands due to the lack of adequate moisture. Conversely, cotton harvest in Southeast Texas had been halted due to heavy rains. Soybeans in the Blacklands continued to make favorable progress where moisture was adequate. Sorghum harvest was completed in most areas of the state, but had been delayed due to recent rains in areas of the Blacklands. Rice harvest was mostly complete in areas of South Central Texas and the Upper Coast. Peanuts continued to improve in the Southern High Plains, while irrigation continued in South Texas.



Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan orchards struggled due to dry conditions in areas of South Central Texas and the Edwards Plateau. Meanwhile, irrigated pecan orchards progressed favorably in areas of

the Southern High Plains and South Texas. Many pecan growers in areas of the Trans-Pecos anticipated needing to irrigate orchards next month if additional rainfall is not received.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued in the Northern High Plains, South Central Texas, the Southern Low Plains, the Blacklands, and South Texas due to dry conditions. Pasture fires became

more frequent in areas of the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau due to continuing hot and dry conditions. Feral hogs continued to be a problem for areas of East Texas and the Blacklands. Pasture and range condition

were mostly rated fair to poor.

Click here to download the full report, including graphs, or see below.