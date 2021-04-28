$1,000 reward offered in case of missing UTV

Polaris Ranger stolen off ranch near Timpson

Stock photo of similar Polaris Ranger.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a missing Polaris Ranger, according to Special Ranger Larry Hand.

Hand says the green 2021 Polaris Ranger model 1000 four-wheel drive was taken off a ranch north of Timpson in Shelby County on or around April 16. The UTV is equipped with side-by-side single row seating and an aluminum toolbox. The vehicle identification number ends in 016771.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Hand at 903-592-5252 call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775. Hand says all information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously. The reward money will be paid to an individual or divided between individuals who provide information leading to the arrest or indictment of the responsible party.

 

/ General

