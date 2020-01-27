Youth Contests and Events at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo

Got a creative kid or grandkid? Our youth contests are back at the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo March 27-29 in Fort Worth! First, second and third place winners will be selected in each age group for art, photography & essay. Convention & Expo attendees will also vote for a people’s choice winner. The deadline for entries is March 13. We have events, activities and workshops for kids of all ages, including a new range workshop and the ever-popular Cow Camp at the Cattle Raisers Museum. Check us out at http://cattleraisersconvention.com/youth-events/ 

