TSCRA Statement: WOTUS Injunction Endangers Cattle Raisers

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement in response to a South Carolina District Court injunction that allows the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule to take effect immediately in 26 states, including Texas and Oklahoma:

“Today’s court ruling is a tremendous blow for ranchers and landowners who hoped the ill-conceived 2015 WOTUS rule had finally gone by the wayside. Cattle raisers in Texas, Oklahoma and 24 other states are again threatened by an Obama-era land grab that has the potential to regulate them out of business.

“In the three years since the rule change was proposed, ranchers and private property rights advocates nationwide have fought to maintain their rights in the face of this blatant federal overreach. We will continue the fight to protect the men and women who provide our country with a safe and abundant food supply and look forward to working with the current administration to finalize the repeal of the 2015 WOTUS rule.”

###