Wolfe City man arrested, faces multiple cattle theft charges

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — Robert Mitchell Self, 32, of Wolfe City, Texas, surrendered to Fannin County authorities in November for hindering a secured creditor. Self was also arrested in October for theft of livestock in Rains County.

Both charges follow investigations by Special Rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

In the latest case, Special Ranger Troy McKinney and Bonham Police Department Detective Terry Edington began an investigation after a representative of Fannin Bank contacted them. The bank alleges that Self borrowed $750,000 for the purchase of cattle but quit making payments on the loan in 2018. The subsequent investigation revealed that Self had sold the animals and failed to apply those proceeds to the banknote, resulting in estimated losses of more than $500,000.

After his surrender, Self was booked and released on a $50,000 bond. He will face a first-degree felony charge of hindering a secured creditor, which carries a sentence to 5-99 years in prison, fines of up to $10,000 and restitution.

Special Ranger Bo Fox investigated the earlier Rains County case. According to Fox, Self purchased more than $80,000 worth of cattle at the Emory Livestock Commission throughout the summer of 2017. He took possession of the cattle but failed to make any payment for them until the investigation began a year later. As of his arrest, he still owed approximately $40,000.

Self was indicted by a Rains County grand jury on one charge of theft of livestock, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Self could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay restitution and fines of up to $10,000.

TSCRA would like to thank Special Rangers Troy McKinney and Bo Fox for their work on both cases, as well as the Bonham Police Department, Detective Terry Edington, Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser, and the Rains County District Attorney’s office.

