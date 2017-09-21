William “Bill” Clark

William “Bill” Clark, 96, passed away at his home in Crockett on June 19. He was born June 12, 1921, in Golden, Okla., to Mary and Marvin Houston Clark. He graduated from Levelland High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1943. He served as a B17 Pilot in the European Theatre during WWII, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross. He married Ruby Gay on April 2, 1944, and was discharged from the service just prior to moving to Houston. Bill opened Clark Motors in Houston in 1945 and began operations of Clark Angus Ranch in Huntsville in 1952, later moving it to Crockett where he was actively involved in the operation of Clark Angus Ranch until his death.

Clark is survived by his wife Shirley Clark, Crockett; former spouse Ruby Clark, Houston; daughter Christine Clark, Houston; sons Eddie (Pattie) Clark, Cypress, Douglas Clark, Houston, Matthew (Carmen) Clark, Cypress; and numerous other relatives. Memorials may be made to the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Association, P. O. Box 442, Crockett, TX 75835 or to the charity of your choice.