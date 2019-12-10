When it Comes to Insurance, Explore your Options with the Cattle Raisers Insurance

Ranchers are independent by nature. Self-reliant. Problem solvers.

But if there’s one area where they shouldn’t go it alone, it’s health insurance.

Still, so many put it off or take their chances.

Last month, I was catching up on my industry news when I came across Tanner Overby’s story in Drovers. You may have seen it, too. The 25-year-old crop and cattle producer was in a farm accident back in January that changed his life forever. He was greasing the mixer wagon to feed cows when the glove on his right hand pulled his arm in. He lost five fingers but was fortunate to not lose his entire arm.

Unfortunately, his story isn’t that unique.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers members don’t have to go it alone, though — even if they’re self-employed. Through Cattle Raisers Insurance, you will have personalized assistance and consultations on the individual medical plan offerings for 2020.

Michele Woodham, executive director of insurance services, says if your new year’s resolution is to finally check health insurance off your long to do list, you should know the early bird gets the worm. The deadline for individual medical insurance plans that will go into effect in January is Dec. 15. Michele says ranchers may also be a candidate for group offerings, which are competitively priced and offer broader doctor and hospital networks. Group plans can be quoted year-round. To get your questions answered, call our specialized insurance team at 800-252-2849 or visit CattleRaisersInsurance.com.

Skipping — or skimping on — insurance isn’t worth the risk.

-Katrina