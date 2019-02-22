Weekly Texas Hay Report Feb. 22, 2019

Source: USDA Market News | Feb 22, 2019

Compared to last report: All hay classes traded fully steady on light to moderate movement. The panhandle area remains dry and in much need of moisture despite the light snow or dusting received early in the week. Alfalfa producers continue to move hay out of storage barns to make room for new crop. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 270.00-280.00; Good to Premium 220.00-270.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 315.00-330.00, 9.50-10.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 220.00-235.00. Calf 235.00-240.00.

Alfalfa/Wheat Mix: Ground and Delivered: 175.00-195.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium 230.00-240.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 175.00-200.00.

CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00-100.00.

Millet: Large Bales: Delivered: 125.00.

Cotton Burrs: 85.00-95.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 330.00-360.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 275.00-280.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 290.00-310.00;

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-400.00, 9.00-12.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 140.00-200.00, 70.00-100.00 per roll; Fair to Good 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per bale.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00-200.00, 60.00-100.00 per roll; Fair to Good 100.00-120.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Quantitative factors are approximate, and many factors can affect feeding value. Values based on 100% dry matter. End usage may influence hay price or value more than testing results.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions:

Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.