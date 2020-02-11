Virginia Tech testing bee-friendly forage

Named for its predominant grass, the fescue belt stretches for 1,000 miles across the southeastern U.S., from Virginia and the Carolinas in the East, to Kansas and Oklahoma in the West. Tall fescue feeds cattle on thousands of farms and ranches in this stretch, according to a release from Virginia Tech. In the mid-20th century, tall fescue was planted widely in the Southeast because it’s hardy and resistant to drought and cold, which makes it good for feeding cattle in the winter and spring. But it can harbor a fungus that can cause health issues for cattle, especially in the summer when it’s hot. According to the release, it’s an invasive species that’s actually native to Europe, and it can crowd out wildflowers and other native plants. This could be contributing to the decline of bees and other pollinating insect populations. A new study conducted at Virginia Tech aims to address both of these problems. Read more at Drovers…