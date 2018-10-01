Cattle Producers Applaud Trade Deal with Mexico, Canada

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement upon the announcement of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

“Trade is vitally important to cattle producers who, on average, send more than $2 billion in U.S. beef exports to Mexico and Canada each year. We are extremely pleased to hear the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will maintain the market access that has been so beneficial to U.S. cattle producers over the last decade. We look forward to swift approval by Congress and the certainty of a bright future with our trading partners.”

