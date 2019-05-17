USDA appoints members to APHIS committees

Source: USDA APHIS | May 16, 2019

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provides many opportunities for the public to serve on meaningful councils and committees. These committees give a voice to those who are affected by the agency’s policies. Together, the members play an important role in guiding and advising APHIS on the valuable work conducted by its programs. In selecting representatives to these boards, APHIS looks for a wide range of professionals including farmers, ranchers, scientists, representatives of interest groups, state and local officials.

APHIS welcomes recently appointed members to three APHIS boards: The National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee (NWSAC), The Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Animal Health (SACAH), and General Council Committee (GCC) of the National Poultry Improvement Plan.

The NWSAC was established in 1986 and provides USDA’s Secretary with recommendations on resources to accomplish the Wildlife Services (WS) mission, impacts of depredating wildlife, public health and safety problems created by birds and other wildlife, and research activities and priorities to address wildlife damage management needs. NWSAC also serves as a public forum, holding annual meetings to allow the public to participate and provide input on overall WS policy and guidance. There are a total of 19 members.

Gordon R. Batcheller, New York (wildlife)

Daniel Baxton, Oregon (ranching)

Trina Bradley, Montana (ranching)

Jeffrey B. Campbell, Georgia (pest control)

Tyler A. Campbell, Texas (academia)

Reappointed – Irma Cauley, Texas (wildlife)

Cynthia P. Driscoll, Maryland (veterinary)

Reappointed – Joel S. Dennis, Texas (ranching)

Daniel E. Hoenig, Maine (veterinary)

Reappointed – Burdell Johnson, North Dakota (ranching)

James M. LaCour, Louisiana (veterinary)

David l. McEwen, Montana (ranching)

Reappointed – Brent A. Miller, Vermont (wildlife)

Scott G. Nelson, North Dakota (farming)

Andrew D. Prosser, Mississippi (aquaculture)

Reappointed – Ronald J. Regan, Maryland (wildlife)

Catherine D. Urbigkit, Wyoming (ranching)

Leslie E. Wright, California (wildlife)

Mark Zaunbrecher, Louisiana (farming)

The SACAH advises USDA’s Secretary on matters of animal health and broader issues of public concern. The Committee leads dialogue on pertinent public health concerns, conservation of natural resources, and the stability of the livestock economies. SACAH also engages the public in matters involving livestock disease management and traceability strategies, prioritizing animal health imperatives, and other related aspects of agriculture. There are a total of 20 members on this committee.

Neil Bouray, Kansas (livestock)

Stephen Crawford, New Hampshire (veterinary)

S. Peder Cuneo, Arizona (academia)

Glenda Davis, Arizona (Tribal)

John Dunn, Tennessee (veterinary)

David Fernandez, Arizona (farmer)

Wayne Freese, Minnesota (farmer)

Andrea Gentry, North Carolina (veterinary)

Martin Gillin, Oregon (veterinary)

Jamie Jonker, Washington, DC (Veterinary)

Jeffery Kaisand, Iowa (veterinary)

Mary Ann Kniebel, Kansas (ranching)

Patrick Lillard, Texas (farmer)

J. Randolph MacMillan, Indiana (aquaculture)

Thomas McKenna, Massachusetts (veterinary)

Cameron Molberg, Texas (farmer)

G. Donald Ritter, Maryland (veterinary)

Harry Snelson, North Carolina (veterinary)

Belinda Thompson, New York (veterinary)

William Tucker, Virginia (farmer)

The GCC of the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) advises the USDA Secretary on matters pertaining to poultry health. The duties of the GCC involve assisting the Department in planning, organizing, and conducting the biennial NPIP Conference. The GCC also: represents the cooperating States in advising the Department on administrative procedures and interpretations of the Plan provisions as contained in title 9, Code of Federal Regulations; assists the Department in evaluating comments received from interested persons concerning proposed amendments to the Plan provisions; recommends any changes/amendments in Plan provisions; and serves as a forum for the study of problems relating to poultry health. There are a total of 13 members.