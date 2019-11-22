USDA announces funding to control feral swine in TX, OK

Source: USDA NRCS in Oklahoma and Texas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Nov. 20, 2019, it is funding projects to control feral swine in Texas and Oklahoma. NRCS is awarding more than $16.7 million this year for feral swine pilot projects in select areas of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. The funding limit for a single award is $1.5 million. Awardees are required to provide at least 25 percent of the partnership agreement budget as a match to NRCS funding. APHIS is providing $23.3 million this year to the Wildlife Services programs located in the pilot projects states.

These projects are part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program (FSCP) – a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and human and animal health.

NRCS and APHIS are working with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) on pilot projects in Texas to help address feral hog damage on crop and rangeland, as well as water quality impairment in Potter, Hartley and Oldham Counties in the Canadian River Watershed, in Eastland, Erath and Comanche Counties in the Upper Leon River Watershed and Hardeman, Wilbarger, Wichita and Clay Counties in the Upper Red River Watershed. Landowners in these identified counties may be eligible for assistance from trapping technicians to trap feral swine on their property. Interested landowners should visit their local NRCS office.

NRCS, APHIS and the Texas State Technical Agriculture Committee worked together to define the critical areas to be considered for projects within the state. The Texas pilot project runs from 2-3 years in duration. As the lead project partner, TSSWCB will be conducting outreach and education workshops and demonstrations in each county in the project areas. Due to the new nature of the pilot program, it will be crucial to collect, monitor, and evaluate data regarding feral swine populations, agricultural damage, and environmental concerns. Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute will assist with monitoring and data collection.

NRCS and APHIS are also working with Oklahoma Conservation Commission on 2 pilot Oklahoma projects in Kay County and Western Red River (Harmon, Jackson, Tillman, Cotton Counties). The Red River project area is a multi-state effort in conjunction with partners in Texas to create a “feral swine free zone” along the Red River.

The OCC will work through local conservation districts in the pilot areas to contact landowners to gather damage assessments, schedule access for USDA-APHIS trappers, pre-bait areas for trapping and monitor trapping sites. The districts will also provide outreach to all county residents as to the need for controlling feral swine populations and educate agricultural producers about programs available to assist with damage repair. OCC will also be conducting water quality testing with hopes of removal some impaired waterbodies from the 303(d) list.

NRCS, APHIS and the Oklahoma Technical Agriculture Committee worked together to define the critical areas to be considered for projects within the state. The Oklahoma pilot project runs from 2020 to 2023. At the end of the project period, it is the agency’s goal to have a self-sustaining, feral swine control program administered by each of the participating Conservation Districts and an opportunity to expand efforts to other areas.

The 2018 Farm Bill provides $75 million for the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program. These funds are for the life of the farm bill and divided evenly between NRCS and APHIS.

Additional information on NRCS’ feral swine control work can be found at http://nrcs.usda.gov/fscp.