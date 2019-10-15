Understanding how Millennials define “High-Quality” beef when dining out

When it comes to dining out, current consumer demand for high-quality protein is an important factor influencing diner decisions. Millennials guide these trends, as they’re likely to spend more money dining out and less time preparing food at home than other major demographic groups. This group of consumers, in general, dine out more and are more likely to choose a dining location based on the overall experience it provides. Therefore, Millennials require a special focus when it comes to high-quality protein, like beef, and the dining experience. Click here to read more at beefitswhatsfordinner.com…

