TxDOT plans meeting in Amarillo to talk Ports to Plains highway project

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Nov. 20, 2019, in Amarillo to provide the public an opportunity to learn about the Ports-to-Plains Corridor Feasibility Study and provide input on needs, challenges, and opportunities for moving people and goods across the State of Texas. This project will assess the need for a continuous flow four-lane divided highway to connect the Texas Panhandle with the port regions of Del Rio and Laredo. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/transportation-planning/112019.html