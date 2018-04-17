TSCRA to Host Law Enforcement Field Day in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 will host a law enforcement field day in Tyler, Texas. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be located on the grounds of the Cross Brand Cowboy Church.

The TSCRA Law Enforcement Field Day will allow members of the community to meet their local TSCRA Special Rangers and other local law enforcement to visit with them on a variety of topics. The agenda also includes presentations that promise to be a great resource for livestock producers and landowners. Presentations will include subjects such as: why it is important to brand cattle and how to do so, laws on estray livestock, saddle and tack theft prevention, protecting ranch equipment and how to give the best information when reporting crimes.

According to TSCRA, branding is still one of the best ways to help recover lost or stolen livestock. To ensure producers are well informed on the subject, the event includes a live branding demonstration. Special Rangers will also be marking saddles and tack to help with theft prevention and recovery, so be sure to bring any of those items you would like marked.

“Knowledge is a tremendous tool in the fight against theft, and we hope this will be a valuable chance for the community to learn from our expertise and experience as Special Rangers,” said Special Ranger Larry Hand, who is helping organize the event. “We are excited to have this opportunity to meet the men and women we serve each day, and more importantly, make sure they know how to find us if the need arises.”

The event is free of charge to all attendees and includes a beef lunch. TSCRA does ask that attendees register in advance by visiting www.tscra.org/event and clicking on TSCRA Law Enforcement Field Day, or by calling (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Cross Brands Cowboy Church is located at 11915 FM 2015, Tyler, Texas 75708.

TSCRA has a significant law enforcement presence throughout Texas and Oklahoma thanks to their 30 Special Rangers, who are stationed across the two states. In Texas, TSCRA Special Rangers are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety. They specialize in investigating livestock theft and other agricultural crimes but are well-trained in every aspect of law enforcement.

This event is open to all members of the press. For assistance in setting up interviews during or prior to the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at jfuchs@tscra.org or (512) 469-0171.